Many abducted as bandits kill three in Taraba

Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State was on Sunday night attacked by bandits.
Eyewitnesses told Punch that the bandits who rode into the town on motorcycles, killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near General Hospital before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.
Tiv central leader and Chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told the publication that two of his subjects were also killed and scores, mostly women, were abducted in the attack.
He said;
“The attackers invaded the town at about 11: pm. Two of my subjects were killed in the attack, and two others who were badly injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.
“Many people, especially women, were abducted. It’s a terrible situation and I want to call on the government and security agencies to sit up and ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.
“For over four hours, the bandits held the…
Source: Linda Ikeji