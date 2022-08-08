Many abducted as bandits kill three in Taraba

Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State was on Sunday night attacked by bandits.

Eyewitnesses told Punch that the bandits who rode into the town on motorcycles, killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near General Hospital before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.

Tiv central leader and Chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told the publication that two of his subjects were also killed and scores, mostly women, were abducted in the attack.

He said;