Nigerian Embassy in Mexico shuts down due to fresh outbreak of COVID-19

The Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Adejare Bello, has ordered the closure of the Nigerian embassy in Mexico due to fresh outbreak of Covid-19 within the mission.

He says the closure will last seven days beginning from, Monday, August 8, 2022.

As at press time, six of the mission staff have tested positive to Corona virus.

Bello confirmed that the affected staff are currently being given maximum care while assuring Nigerians that the affected staff are in good hands of the appropriate medical personnel who have assured that the situation is under control.

The temporary closure, according to the ambassador, will allow the Embassy to be fumigated and all other precautions put in place while the closure lasts.

Bello also disclosed that all home based officers and the local staff of the mission have been directed to work from home pending further directives.

A total of 6.82 million cases with 328,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Mexico since the outbreak of the virus.