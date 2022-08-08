President Buhari’s nephew dumps APC after losing re-election ticket

Hon. Fatuhu Muhammad, a member representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Muhammad, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, had failed to secure his re-election ticket. He got only 30 votes while his rival, Aminu Jamo, polled 117 votes.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman of Sarkin Yara ‘A’ Ward, Daura, the lawmaker thanked the APC for giving him the opportunity to serve his people.

The letter, though dated July 13, 2022, was shared by his legislative aide, Ahmed Ganga, on Sunday.

“This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives

Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of

July, 2022. Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No.

KT/DRA/10/00002,” the letter read.

“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest

of the people of Daura/…