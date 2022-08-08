The devil lost, we overcame

By
Headliners
-
9


The devil lost, we overcame - Former basketball player recalls how

A former Canadian professional basketball player, Abednego Lufile, has recalled how ‘demons’ tried to stop him from marrying his wife. 

 

Lufile, who is now a pastor, met his wife, Erin on Instagram in 2019 and they got married last year. 

 

The former baller, who disclosed this on Sunday, August 7, said whenever he was praying for his then girlfriend, the demons appeared and tried to stop him. 

 

“Exactly a year ago I was experiencing tremendous spiritual warfare in the dating stage with Erin. I had crazy visitations and demons that would try to stop me from pursuing her and praying for her. We went from dating to married real fast! The devil lost! We overcame.” he wrote.

 

The devil lost, we overcame - Former basketball player recalls how The devil lost, we overcame - Former basketball player recalls how

The devil lost, we overcame - Former basketball player recalls how

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR