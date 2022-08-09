Conor Coady signs for Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves

England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old defender is the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves teammate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

He was signed after Ben Godfrey ruled out for three months after fracturing a fibula against Chelsea and Yerry Mina facing a scan on an ankle injury.

‘It’s incredible to join Everton,’ Coady told evertontv. ‘As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

‘I’ve grown up around the city, I know the Football Club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I’m someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

I’m here to give absolutely everything I’ve got for…