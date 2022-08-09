Diamond Platnumz and Zari spotted getting cozy at their daughter’s birthday party (video)

Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama/Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan have been spotted getting cozy at their daughter’s birthday party.

The two, in a video that has surfaced online, were seen looking very much booed up during their daughter Tiffah’s seventh birthday party, causing another wave of spicy chatter across social media.

Diamond wrapped his hands around Zari’s waist in the video with no resistance from her, before their kids joined them for a family photo.

Since they went their seperate ways, the Tanzanian has welcomed children with three other East African women.

Watch a video of Diamond and Zari below…..