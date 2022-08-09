Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison on Monday, August 8 for federal hate crimes.

During a state held trial in Gerogia, Travis McMichael, the young man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing.

Then Months after, the McMichaels and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each received life sentences for murder in state court.

But on Monday, all three men convicted in Arbery’s murder faced a second round of criminal penalties for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black Arbery.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled back-to-back hearings to individually sentence each of the defendants, starting with Travis McMichael, who fired a shotgun at Arbery after the street chase initiated by…