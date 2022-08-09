I was paid N500,000 for the mission

Borno State Police Command has arrested a suspected child trafficker who abducted two Almajiri children and a two-year-old girl with the intention to sell them.

The suspect identified as Nsa Heneswa, was arrested at the Borno Express Motor Park on August 4, 2022 while escaping with the 3 children, all of them below 7 years.

Speaking to NAN, the state Commisioner of Police(CP), Abdu Umar, said the suspect arrived Maiduguri on Wednesday August 3, and went straight to Monday market where she saw some vulnerable children popularly known as “Almajiri” begging on the road.

The suspects called one of the children and offered him N200. She then asked him to come with her to buy him some cloths. After that, she asked him to follow her to the motor park where she asked him to wait for her.

She then went back to the town in search for another victim. When she arrived at Yan’ Nono at the Bulumkutu, she pretended to be a customer and stole another child belonging to one…