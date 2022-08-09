If a beauty queen cannot survive in BBN house in less than two weeks, its obvious she bought her crown

Actress Charity Nnaji has said any beauty queen who can not survive the Big Brother Naija house for two weeks obviously bought her crown.

Nnaji wrote this on her Instastories following the eviction of BBNaija housemate, Beauty, who was the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

Beauty Tukura was disqualified from the BBNaija on Sunday, August 7. She received a double strike for throwing an object toward Groovy at the Saturday Night Party, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence.

See what Charity posted below…