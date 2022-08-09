‘Off the pitch, Manchester United icon, Ryan Giggs had ugly and sinister side that adoring fans never saw’

Former Manchester United winger and captain, Ryan Giggs was idolised by adoring fans but there was a “much uglier and more sinister side to his character” that adoring fans never knew, a court heard on Monday, August 8.

Giggs’ trial for alleged domestic abuse offences against his ex-girlfriend began on Monday.

He is accused of attacking former girlfriend Kate Greville on November 1, 2020 but denies assaulting her at his home in Worsley, as well as her younger sister Emma during the same incident.

The former Wales manager is also accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. The allegations, which he denies, cost Giggs the job coaching the Wales national team.

Opening for the prosecution at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, Peter Wright QC named the case ‘a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected, [when] sadly the reality was very different’.

‘He was…