Rapper Fetty Wap arrested for threatening to kill someone over FaceTime (photos)

American rapper, Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday morning, August 8, for allegedly violating the terms of his bail by threatening to kill someone over FaceTime while displaying a firearm.

The rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday morning and indicted in the Eastern District of New York, according to John Marzulli, Eastern District of New York spokesperson.

Magistrate Judge Steven Locke of the Eastern District of New York revoked Fetty Wap’s bond on Monday afternoon, meaning the rapper will remain in jail, Marzulli told NBC News.

According to court documents, the government obtained a video recording of a FaceTime call in which Fetty Wap threatened an unnamed individual on Dec. 11, 2021.

He pointed the gun at the individual and said “Imma kill you and everybody you with” as well as “I’m gonna kill you,” which he repeated several times during the call.

By possessing a firearm and threatening an…