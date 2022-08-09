RMAFC Commisioner, Tanko Abari is dead

Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Musa Tanko Abari is dead.

Daily Trust reported that a family member of the deceased, Isyaku Musa confirmed that Abari died at about 2:34 pm on Tuesday August 9, after a brief illness at private hospital in Abuja.

He said the deceased fell sick last week and did not recover. On Tuesday when his health condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital.

Musa said arrangements are ongoing to convey the remains of the deceased from the hospital to his Jiwa village in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for burial.