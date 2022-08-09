Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the West to ban all Russians from travelling to their countries





Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West to ban all Russians from entering their countries in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The embattled president urged world leaders to close their borders to all citizens of the invading nation in a bid to further punish the Kremlin for its savagery. He told the Washington Post: 'The most important sanctions are to close the borders — because the Russians are taking away someone else's land.' He added Russians should be forced to 'live in their own world until they change their philosophy.' The Ukrainian leader wants the West to close its borders for a year to Russian citizens and impose a full embargo on the purchase of Russian energy. While Russian airlines have been banned from flying over much of Europe and the US, there is no blanket ban for citizens travelling. Some say refusing entry to Russians would likely impact those who are leaving the country precisely because they disagree with Putin's…







Source: Linda Ikeji

