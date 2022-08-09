We’ve arrested those behind Owo attack- Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has announced that those behind the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, have been arrested.
The Chief of Defence Staff made the announcement during a meeting with editors and media executives in Abuja on Tuesday August 9.
Irabor said the suspects would be paraded after an investigation had been concluded into the matter.
He said;
“Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.
“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring man and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have…
Source: Linda Ikeji