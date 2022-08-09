Will Keyamo allow his children to school in Nigerian universities? I’m disappointed that he was one of those on the streets before joining partisan politics

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has reacted to a comment made by Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, on the union’s ongoing strike.

Recall that Keyamo had in an interview with Channels TV on August 5, asked parents to beg the varsity lecturers to call off their strike, while also insisting that the federal government will not be blackmailed by ASUU to borrow N1.2 trillion in order to meet their demands.

Reacting to this in an interview with Channels Television on Monday August 8, Osodeke said it is disappointing to the see the Minister make such comment.

The ASUU President who asked if Keyamo would allow his children attend a Nigerian school, also stated that the Minister was on the street before joining partisan politics.

Osodeke said;