YouTuber Gabby Petito’s family files $50 million wrongful death suit against police

??????

Late YouTuber, Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, United States, accusing them of negligence that resulted in the 22-year-old’s death last year.

The family is seeking $50 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt, names the Moab Police Department; three of its officers: “Palmer,” “Pratt” and Daniel Robbins; and 10 other unnamed defendants and accuses them of “negligent failure” in their investigation into an alleged assault between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, several weeks prior to her murder.

They also accuse all of the defendants of “wrongful death,” saying that Petito’s “death was caused by their wrongful acts or neglect.”

The body of Petito, a YouTuber, with a huge Instagram and YouTube following was found on Sept. 19, 2021, near a remote campground in Grand Teton National Forest, just over a week after her family reported her missing to…