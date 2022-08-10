   Actor Steven Seagal pictured at a Russian prison camp in Ukraine (photos)

Hollywood actor, Steven Seagal was pictured visiting a prison camp in Olenivka, Ukraine, a Russian-controlled jail that housed hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners.

Seagal, who is a close pal of the Russian president is seen speaking to Ukrainian prisoners through metal bars. He was also pictured inside the wrecked prison, sitting down on a bench examining some shrapnel.

In 2017, Seagal was banned from entering Ukraine for five years after President Putin gave him citizenship and personally handed him his Russian passport in 2016 after he showed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The Ukrainian security service said Seagal was barred from the country because he was a person ‘committed socially dangerous actions … that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security.’

Seagal, who is a well-known supporter of Putin, has served Russia’s foreign ministry as ‘special representative’ since 2018 and is a citizen of Russia, the US and Serbia.

He has…