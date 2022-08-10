DHQ clarifies identifies of arrested suspects, says Kuje prison escapee Idris Ojo was planning terrorist attacks on selected targets

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed details of masterminds of June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

The DHQ in a statement on Wednesday, August 10, stated that four among the terrorists who carried out the attack were arrested at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August 2022.

Recall that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, had on Tuesday in Abuja, said that five masterminds of the church massacre including one Idris Ojo, had been captured by security operatives.

Following the statement by the CDS, Nigerians questioned how Ojo, who escaped from Kuje prison in July, was able to launch an attack in Owo in June, a month earlier.

In a swift reaction, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, clarified that Ojo is not one of the suspected masterminds of the Owo church attack, adding that it was a mix-up.

The statement signed by Director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said Ojo was one of the…