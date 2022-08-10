Harry and Meghan Markle warned to secure their mansion after a mountain lion was seen prowling around

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged to secure their mansion in Montecito, California, against attack.

A mountain lion was caught on camera prowling near their home in California.

The mountain lion caught on camera just five miles from Harry and Meghan’s mansion

The big cat was spotted just five miles away from where the couple live with their son Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The shocking video of the lion obtained by The Sun was filmed by a security camera late on July 23.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a chicken coop at their property which could make it a target.

Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Montecito Association, said: “We don’t know if the mountain lion is male or female.

“That part of Montecito is a very rural, very mountainous area, the kind of habitat for mountain lions.

“There’s a drought on here in California so he or she was probably looking for water and whatever food could be…