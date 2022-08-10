Husband who killed his new wife within hours of their wedding is found guilty of her murder

A man who killed his wife within hours of their wedding has been found guilty of her murder.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field inside suitcase four days after she married Thomas Nutt on October 27, 2021.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Nutt, 45, killed Ms Walker shortly after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their West Yorkshire home.

Jurors were told that Nutt, who did not give evidence in the trial, admitted to the manslaughter of his wife on the basis that ‘he did not intend to cause her really serious harm at the time at which he killed her’.

Forensic pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope said she received Ms Walker’s body in the black fabric wheeled suitcase that she was found in.

Ms Walker’s legs were distorted, her right leg was twisted and her body was bent over with her face towards the wheels, the court heard.

But on Wednesday, a jury found him guilty…