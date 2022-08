Nigerian hairstylist, Tosin Idowu, has tied the knot with his German lover.

Tosin shared his wedding video on his Instagram page and wrote;



“The day that seemed like a fantasy existing in some far-off place has finally arrived and…we’re doing this! Hand in hand we will make this work. I love you maximillion_blue #loveislove #lgbt #married”

Two weeks ago he shared a video of himself at the airport and wrote “I don Japa.”

Watch the video Tosin shared below…