Nigerian man poses as woman on Facebook, dupes Indian man of N31m

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttarakhand Police, India for duping a man of Rs 60 lakh (N31m) after befriending him on Facebook.

Police on Wednesday, August 10, said the accused identified as Oliver, was arrested from Humayunpur under the Safdarjang Police station in Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Uttarakhand STF, Ajai Singh told PTI that the accused has been brought to Uttarakhand.

According to him, the Nigerian national and his accomplices may have duped people from other states as well.

Singh said some more arrests are likely to be made in connection with the case.

“Another member of the gang is likely to leave the country and abscond, so the Embassy is being contacted.” he added.

Two laptops, eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, four wi-fi dongles/netshutters, 16 pen drives, one card reader, three memory cards, one bluetooth device and two passports have been recovered from the possession of the…