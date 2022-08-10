Police parade 38 suspected kidnappers, informants, armed robbers and others in Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command have apprehended 38 crime suspects arrested in a sting operation across the state.

The suspects were apprehended in connection to kidnapping activities, arm robbery, rape, culpable homicide, amongs others.

The Command said that the suspects were arrested in Fufore, Yola North and Girei Local Government Areas of the state.

Parading the suspects before journalists on Tuesday, August 9, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, said the arrest was as the result of heightened effort by the police to check criminal activities.

He said the command was on the trail of four kidnap king pins terrorising several communities in the state, adding that the command would not relent in its duty to protect the citizens.

“It is my pleasure to invite you today, being Tuesday, 9/8/2022 at the State Police Command and present to you the recent tremendous achievements recorded by the Command during the week under review,” the…