Bandits attack Immigration base in Jigawa, kill one officer, injure two others

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that suspected bandits have killed one of its officers and injured two others in the Birniwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Comptroller of the NIS in the state, ACG Ismail Abba, confirmed this when he briefed newsmen about the incident in Dutse on Wednesday, August 10,

Abba said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11:20pm, when the bandits attacked one of its patrol bases on Birniwa-Galadi axis.

“The bandits arrived at the base on two motorcycles, one was carrying three persons and the other one was carrying two persons,” he stated.

“On arrival, they opened fire on the Immigration staff on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) and another two of the team members sustained serious bullet wounds; they are Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII)

“As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the bandits fled into the bush and…