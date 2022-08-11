Chief priest and two others arrested for vandalising NSCDC outpost in Cross River

A chief priest, Etim Udom and two others have been arrested for vandalising the outpost of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River state.

Parading the suspects on behalf of the Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River, Samuel Fadeyi, on Thursday, August 11, in Calabar, the Public Relations Officer of the corps, Solomon Eremi, said that the suspects committed the act two weeks ago.

Eremi said that the suspects carted away all the belongings at the NSCDC outpost in Akpabuyo.

Following the incident, the state Commandant ordered a sting operation to be carried out with a view to investigating and arresting the suspects.

Investigation showed that the chief priest was the one preparing charms for the suspect before they embark on any case of robbery or vandalism.

According to the PRO, one of the suspects, Otu Effiong-Otu, who is a notorious cultist, was involved in the destruction of property during the #Endsars…