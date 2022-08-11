Tanzania-based show promoter, Steven has admitted lying about Kizz Daniel refusing to perform because he didn’t have his gold chain.

Kelvin who sat for an interview with Daddy Freeze alongside Kizz Daniel’s brother, Tolu, disclosed that there were pressing technical issues that stopped the Nigerian singer from performing.

When asked by Daddy Freeze why he claimed Kizz Daniel insisted that he won’t perform because he didn’t have his gold chain, he stated that “emotions were high that night”.

When the singer’s brother disclosed that he was not paid in full, Steven claimed that the $60,000 he said earlier was paid, was not paid to Kizz Daniel directly but to an agency managed by music executive, Paul Okoye.



Steven also admitted that the singer tried to salvage the situation and also meet with fans to apologize and postpone the show after arriving for the event 1 hour to his performance, following an 8-hour flight delay in Kenya. According to him, the show…