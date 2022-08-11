FG to review national livestock plan to resolve heightened misunderstanding between farmers and herders

The federal government says it will review the national livestock plan to address issues of heightened misunderstanding between farmers and herders in some states.

This was made known in a memo titled, “Heightened Misunderstanding between Farmers and Herders in Abia, Delta and Kwara States”, signed by David Atta, a director in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

The memo was addressed to the ministers of agriculture and information.

In it, the federal government said the recurring invasion of farmlands by migrant herders with accompanying hostilities across affected agrarian settlements poses threat to food security.

The memo reads in part: “The aforementioned development underscores the need to revisit and remodel the ranching programme, and to partly facilitate the campaign against inflammatory and divisive statements that are capable of escalating the subsisting crisis between farmers and herders.

It added that there is a…