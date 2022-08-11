Nigeria is facing existential threat

The World Bank has raised an alarm that Nigeria might be facing an existential threat due to its dwindling economy.

The international financial institution opines that the dwindling revenue, the continued payment of trillions of naira on fuel subsidy by the government, and the attendant economic challenges put Nigeria in an unfavorable position economically.

The Senior Public Sector Specialist, Domestic Resource Mobilisation, at the World Bank, Mr Rajul Awasthi, raised the alarm at a virtual pre-summit, with the theme ‘Critical Tax Reforms for Shared Prosperity’, organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group on Wednesday, August 10.

He insisted Nigeria would have to eliminate the subsidy regime eventually.

In a slide he shared during his presentation, which showed Nigeria’s Development Update, Awasthi explained that between 2015 and 2019, Nigeria’s non-oil revenues were among the lowest in the world and as a result the second lowest in spending, and that…