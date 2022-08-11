OnlyFans model Courtney Chenney charged with murdering Nigerian-American boyfriend Christian Obumseli at their Miami apartment

25-year-old OnlyFans and Instagram model, Courtney Clenney is now facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise back in April.

Clenney who was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday August 10, is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she’ll face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli in April.

The model who has 2 million followers on Instagram, allegedly stabbed Obumseil in the chest on April 3 following a fight at their luxury apartment building in Miami’s ritzy Edgewater neighborhood.

A video obtained by TMZ at the time showed a woman covered in blood and surrounded by police officers in the building.

It was also learnt that the model had been at a rehab facility in Hawaii for substance abuse and post traumatic disorder when she was picked up by police, her attorney said.

Her defense attorney, Frank Prieto told Miami Herald;