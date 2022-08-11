“Thieves” steal N31m from Katsina state government house

Suspected thieves allegedly broke into the Katsina State government house and carted away N31 million on July 31.

A top government source who confirmed this development to Premiumtimes, said unknown persons broke into the office of the Financial Controller of the Government House and took the money kept in a sack. The source added that the theft occurred at night when the Financial Controller, Salisu Batsari, was at the office.

“I didn’t see the CCTV footage but you know it’ll be part of what the police will request. But I heard that the footage revealed a man wearing a face mask getting into the office through a half-shut window” he said

A media aide to the governor, Al Amin Isa, confirmed the incident but refused to give details of the money taken.

“The matter had been reported to the police and an investigation is being conducted.”he said

Mr. Isa added that the state government and the police are investigating the theft and the culprits would be…