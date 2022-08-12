21-year-old man remanded in prison for setting BRT ablaze during EndSARs protest

An unemployed 21-year-old Michael Chinaza, has been remanded in prison by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for allegedly setting ablaze a BRT bus terminal at Oyingbo in Lagos during a protest in October 2020.

Nigerian youths came out in their numbers across the country to protest against police brutality. The protest was however hijacked by thugs who carried out wanton destruction of properties.

Chinasa who is said to be an indigene of Anambra State, lives at 21, Ilogbo Street, Apapa Road, Lagos.

He is being tried for conspiracy, arson, and causing a breach of peace.

On Thursday, August 11, the Magistrate, Mrs M.C. Ayinde refused to take the defendant’s plea, and ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until September 1, pending legal advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed in October 2020 at the Oyingbo BRT bus terminal, Lagos. Oke said that Michael and others at large set the…