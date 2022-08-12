Falconets beat France 1- 0 in U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets defeated France 1-0 in Group D’s opening match at the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets snatch a late victory in the second half to claim the three points at stake on Friday morning, August 12, in San Jose.

The only goal was scored by Falconets’ Flourish Sabastine in the match which was suspended for 20 minutes following torrential rain.

The Falconets will take on South Korea Republic on Sunday at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto, before facing Korea Republic in the 16-nation tournament.