FG released wife and children of Abuja-Kaduna train attack gang leader yet he refused to free the victims

The presidency has said that the federal government has done all it can to ensure the release of those abducted by kidnappers who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa service on Friday August 12, said the terrorists’ leader demanded the release of his wife, newly born twins and seven other children who were in prison custody.

According to him, the government complied with the demand so the abducted victims could be released.

Stressing that it is wrong to say that nothing has been done to secure the release of all the captives, he added that the federal government would ensure the release of the remaining victims in captivity.n

He said;