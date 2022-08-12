Gov Wike denies filing suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has denied knowledge of any suit filed by him seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Presidential election.

This morning, it was widely reported that Wike and another chieftain of the party, Newgent Ekhamor, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja to among other things nullify the election of Atiku as the Presidential candidate of the PDP in a primary held on May 28 and 29. Read here.

However, in an interview with Thisday this morning, Governor Wike flatly denied knowing anything whatsoever about the suit or even knowing the lawyers who filed the suit in the first instance.