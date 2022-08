Jason Njoku and Mary Remmy Njoku renewed their wedding vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have 3 children, had their vow renewal on a scenic beach in the Maldives.

Mary was walked down the aisle by her son while her daughters were the confetti girls.

Mary’s colleagues in Nollywood were also present as her bridal train, including Moyo Lawal, Mary Lazarus, Uche Ogbodo, and others.

Watch a video from the renewal below.