North thought Buhari was Nigeria’s Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela – Former Deputy Governor of Bauchi

Former Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Sule Katagum has said before the 2015 presidential election, Northerners thought President Muhammadu Buhari was a replica of India’s Mahatma Gandhi and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela.

Katagum who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress for Peoples Democratic Party, said they joined the ruling party in 2014 because the party’s principles entailed things like fairness, justice.

He stated that over the years, the party’s principles became more or less like those of the normal Nigerian political party.

Katagum said;