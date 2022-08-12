One dead as tanker and car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

One person had died in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash, involving a tanker and a car, occurred on Thursday evening, August 11, along Kara bridge, en route Ibadan from Berger.

The occupants of the truck and car survived but a street hawker, who was struck, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who allegedly caused the accident, escaped after the incident while a man, said to be the truck driver’s assistant, was held by the driver of the car and others present.