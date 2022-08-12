Paraguay Vice President resigns after US sanctions

j

Paraguay’s Vice President Hugo Velazquez on Friday August 12, announced his resignation and also disclosed that he has pulled out of the running for next year’s presidential election after being sanctioned by Washington for “significant corruption.”

While Velazquez denied the US accusation, he said his resignation would be offered to “protect” his party.

He said;

“I speak with the calm that my behavior gives me, because I did not do what they are accusing me of. “I am speaking with a clear conscience.”

Velazquez was hoping to stand for election next year as Paraguay’s Presidents, including the current leader Mario Abdo Benitez are limited to a single five-year term.

He said;

“The decision to step aside is to not affect the president. “I am retiring from politics. It was the last stage of my career. If it couldn’t happen, what are we to do?”

AFP reported that several family members were also sanctioned, as well as Juan Carlos Duarte, a close…