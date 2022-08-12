Rapper Young Thug faces six new felony charges of being part of a street gang Young Slime Life

American rapper, Young Thug is facing six new felony charges over allegations that he participated in a criminal street gang.

The 30-year-old artist has been accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (or, RICO) along with four other defendants. The news emerged after an indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week.

The performer, who was born Jeffery Williams, now faces a slew of charges in the wake of his arrest at his Atlanta home in May. They include violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun and drug charges, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The initial filing included 56 counts against 28 individuals who allegedly carried out crimes under orders of the Young Slime Life street gang. Young Thug is alleged to be one of three founders of the Atlanta-based gang, which is reportedly associated…