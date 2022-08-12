See video of Onlyfans model, Courtney Clenney attacking Nigerian-American boyfriend Christian Obumseli in elevator months before she murdered him

Two months before she murdered her boyfriend, Nigerian model and businessman, Christian Obumseli, Courtney Clenney, 26, viciously attacked him in an elevator.

In a footage released this week by prosecutors as part of evidence they found to arrest Courtney over Christian’s death, she was filmed slapping, punching and pulling his hair as the 27 year old desperately tried to fend off her attack.

Two months later, on April 3rd, 2022, Courtney stabbed Christian to death with a knife in their luxury Miami apartment. The two had been together for two years.

She claimed self defence at the time and was released. But prosecutors recently found evidence to suggest otherwise. It was even her mum who asked her to claim self defence.

She was officially arrested this week and has been charged with his murder .

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, August 11, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle revealed shocking evidence in the case against Clenney,…