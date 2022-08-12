‘You don’t have the balls’

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that lawmakers threatening to impeach President Buhari do not have the courage to effect it.

Recall that on July 27, PDP members in the Nigerian Senate threatened to impeach President Buhari if he fails to resolve the security crisis across the country within six weeks.

Speaking at the commissioning of some projects in his state today August 12, Gov Wike said the Senators who threatened to impeach the President do not have the ”balls” to do so.

According to him, ”Ordinary to override electoral act you cannot”.

Watch a video of him speaking below…