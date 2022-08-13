Actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support one week after car crash

American actress Anne Heche has died a week after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.

She has been on life support since she suffered severe brain injury in the accident, but it was switched off today, August 12.

The news of her death was confirmed by her friend Nancy Davis, who wrote on Instagram:

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

The actress had been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles after a horror crash on August 5.

Yesterday,…