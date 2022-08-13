Crude oil thieves should not be treated as sacred cows

Governor Hope Uzodinma has called for an investigation to be carried out against those behind crude oil theft in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday August 12, the Governor stated that there is need to bring those behind such to justice because it is a cancer that must be dealt with to stabilize the economy.

Uzodinma who also warned against treating perpetrators as sacred cows, he further averred that anyone involved in the practice must be brought to book irrespective of whose ox is gored.

He also said that Nigerians should be focused on the dwindling crude oil production and the nation’s inability to produce substantial crude oil due to theft, instead of the single-faith presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodinma stressed that there is need to put an end to the Muslim-Muslim presidential candidate debate and leave Nigerians to decide whom to elect.