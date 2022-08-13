”It’s totally false and malicious”- 2face Idibia debunks rumour he got a banker pregnant

Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has debunked reports he got a banker pregnant. 

 

His manager, Efe Omorogbe released a statement debunking the rumor this afternoon, August 13.
 

Recall that few days ago, 2face came on social media to apologize to his wife, Annie Idibia, for being a “Shitty husband”.

 

Shortly after he shared his apology post, some social media users claimed he apologized publicly because he got a banker pregnant.

 

The singer has now debunked the report.

 

Read the statement below…

 

62f7c943014db



Source: Linda Ikeji

