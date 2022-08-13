Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated as Messi and Neymar miss out on shortlist

Odds on favorite, Karim Benzema and his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, but there is no place on the shortlist for Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi has won the award a record seven times more than any other player in history but does not make the list for the first time since 2005.

The Ballon D’or organizers say ths winners of the awards will be announced at a glitzy ceremony in Paris on October 17.

Messi did not make the list despite scoring 11 goals in 34 matches for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

His team-mate Neymar is also not on the list. He played just 28 times for PSG last season in an injury-hit campaign. Also, remarkably, Kylian Mbappe did not make the list.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is on the list after scoring 18 goals in 31 matches for Manchester United last season.

The favourite for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema’s 44 goals powered Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side…