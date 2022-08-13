Multiple women expose chats where Solomon Buchi ‘begged’ them for money after he warned men not to date broke women

Multiple women have gone online to share chats purportedly showing “life coach” Solomon Buchi asking them for money.

Solomon, who recently went viral for saying his fiancée is not the most beautiful or most intelligent woman but he chose her, went viral again when he advised men not to date broke women.

His tweet angered many women and they began sharing screenshots of their chats with him.

Many said he slid into their DMs to stylishly beg for money or other pricey items.

One chat shows a user purported to be Solomon, showing interest in a woman because she had “London” on her profile.

Other screenshots show him telling women that he’s broke and needs money.

The women who exposed the chats told him he’s not in a position to broke shame women because he is no better.

See below.