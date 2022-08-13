Police arrest carjackers terrorizing Iba-Igando-Egbeda axis of Lagos

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Victor Chibuike ‘m’ aged 26 aka Azaman, Kingsley Ndubuisi ‘m’ aged 33 aka kango, Augustine James ‘m’ aged 29 aka Edo boy and Lateef Babatunde ‘m’ aged 33 within the Igando axis of Lagos State.

The arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation immediately a report was received on August 7, 2022 that a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV, 2006 Toyota Camry saloon car, an iPhone and other valuables were robbed at gunpoint.

3 locally made pistols, 1 locally made semi-automatic pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from the gang.

Investigations reveal that the suspects were notorious for robbing their victims of their valuables and vehicles along the Iba-Igando-Egbeda axis of Lagos State.

Confirming their arrest, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who is the spokesperson of the state police command, said efforts are ongoing to arrest their criminal receiver of stolen goods, and possible recovery of…