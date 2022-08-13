See the unsealed Search warrant for Donald Trump’s home as FBI begins investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and removing government records

The search warrant used by the FBI during their raid of Former US President Trump’s Florida residence was unsealed on Friday, August 12.

Trump is reportedly being investigated for possible violation of three criminal laws: the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and the removal of government records documents, according to multiple media reports that have reviewed the search warrant.

According to the New York Times, federal agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents.

The Wall Street Journal first revealed the list of items seized by the feds, some of which are so secret they are only supposed to be kept as secure government facilities.

The three-page list included less-sensitive documents like his pardon of Roger Stone information about French President Emmanuel Macron, handwritten notes and “binders of photos,” the paper reported.

It was not immediately clear if the inventory,…