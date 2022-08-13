Sokoto NSCDC rearrests suspect linked with Ansaru terror cell

A suspected international terrorist who escaped from custody of Sokoto Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence with alleged diabolical means, has been rearrested.

Alhaji Koire was rearrested alongside his accomplice Buba Magaji in a forest in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State in a covert operation led by the state commandant of the NSCDC.

State Commandant of the Corps Mohammed Saleh-Dada said an investigation revealed that the international terrorist has over two hundred foot soldiers working in various terrorist camps in Tureta, Dange/Shuni, Binji, and Silame local government areas of Sokoto State.

Dada further revealed that it is suspected that the terrorist have links with the Ansaru dreaded terrorist cell, terrorizing Shiroro, Kagara, and Birnin Gwari areas in Niger and Kaduna State.

He also said that gang members of the suspected terrorist had earlier reached out to the command offering a bribe of N10m to free their arrested leader,…