Sujimoto Launches Her New Luxury Condominium With Oikos Premium Doors

Sujimoto has set out to disrupt the modus operandi of luxury real estate in Africa, as the first developer to adopt premium door tech from the world’s “Rolls Royce of door architecture” – Oikos – in its residential project, the LucreziaBySujimoto.

As a brand that is always in the forefront of setting the pace and dictating the standard in the luxury real estate market in Africa, one building at a time; Sujimoto has announced that all doors at the prestigious Lucrezia Tower, located in Africa’s most expensive and exclusive neighbourhood – Banana Island, will feature the ‘King of Doors’ Oikos door technology.

Exclusively crafted with cutting-edge technology, meticulously designed from a rich Italian cultural heritage, the 31-year-old Oikos Tech luxury doors have remained a cause for fascination in the world of Door Technology. Dubbed the door for royalty as it is widely used by royals ranging from the King of Dubai to the Queen of England.

With a high…